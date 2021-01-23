Focused Investors LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $112,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.