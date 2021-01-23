Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,951 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

