Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $837.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $38,280.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $103,413.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

