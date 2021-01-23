ForTube Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $2.32 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.