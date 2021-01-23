Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE FSM opened at $7.16 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $24,557,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 377.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 946,777 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 864,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,683,000 after purchasing an additional 653,209 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 526,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

