Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

FOXA opened at $30.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

