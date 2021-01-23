Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of FOXF opened at $124.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

