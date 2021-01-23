Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $130.89 million and $14.81 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00127941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00278317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

