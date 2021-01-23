Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Price Hits $0.0067

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Free Tool Box Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Free Tool Box Coin has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $8,313.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Free Tool Box Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00076122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00280386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Free Tool Box Coin Profile

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,920,851 tokens. Free Tool Box Coin’s official website is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Buying and Selling Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Free Tool Box Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Free Tool Box Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Free Tool Box Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Free Tool Box Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Free Tool Box Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.