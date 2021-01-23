Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lowered by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 177,949 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

