Freicoin (FRC) 1-Day Volume Tops $78.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $571,512.40 and $78.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,189,952 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

