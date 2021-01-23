Friendz Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $728,980.75 and $52,818.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00703439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.99 or 0.04445140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

FDZ is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,425,114 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

