Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.27

Shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and traded as high as $67.00. Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 15,309 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.15. The company has a market cap of £36.58 million and a PE ratio of 7.92.

In other Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) news, insider Michael Bourne sold 148,000 shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £99,160 ($129,553.17). Also, insider Andrew Richmond sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,344.13).

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the commercialization and exploitation of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

