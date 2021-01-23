Frontier Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and $6.80 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,505,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.