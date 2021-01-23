Frontier Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Frontier has a total market cap of $15.89 million and $6.06 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040172 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,505,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.