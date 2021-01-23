FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

