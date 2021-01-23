FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 6% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. FTX Token has a total market cap of $944.95 million and $20.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $10.02 or 0.00030857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.
FTX Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
FTX Token Token Trading
FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
