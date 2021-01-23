FTX Token (FTT) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $9.63 or 0.00030172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $908.74 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.
FTX Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
FTX Token Token Trading
FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
