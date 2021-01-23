FujiCoin (FJC) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $7.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,966.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.99 or 0.03857123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00429702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.70 or 0.01344204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00544414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00434327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00268418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023218 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,228,481,646 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

