Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $485,040.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $97,224.76 and $485,040.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077231 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00040386 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

