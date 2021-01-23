Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,790.37 or 1.01515929 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,273,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,703,960 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

