Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.21

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $14.28. Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 307,296 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.21. The stock has a market cap of £36.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

About Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

