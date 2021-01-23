FUTURAX Reaches Market Cap of $9,280.89 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $9,280.89 and $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00060689 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004419 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003407 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003086 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.