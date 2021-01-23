FuzeX Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $115,121.51 and $326.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00079189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00634884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.15 or 0.04316282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017847 BTC.

About FuzeX

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.