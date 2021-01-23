FYDcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $329.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000144 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 542,410,075 coins and its circulating supply is 517,597,338 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

