G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.29

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $20.91. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 3,153 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.59.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%.
About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
