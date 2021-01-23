G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.29

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $20.91. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 3,153 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of G. Willi-Food International worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.