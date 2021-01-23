Gala (GALA) Reaches Market Cap of $8.12 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $53,254.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

