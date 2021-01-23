Galatasaray Fan Token Price Hits $5.61 on Top Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00017359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00058053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00126683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00076447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00276984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

