GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $661,136.92

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $661,136.92 and approximately $5,211.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.52 or 0.04427443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

