GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,748 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 128,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 94,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

