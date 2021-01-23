GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $65,219.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,334,515 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

