Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

GMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $205.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 2,073,885 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $118,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

