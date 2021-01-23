Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,592.28

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,592.28 and traded as high as $1,660.00. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) shares last traded at $1,635.00, with a volume of 47,813 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 42.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,592.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.52.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £40,500 ($52,913.51). Also, insider Charlotta Ginman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £16,070 ($20,995.56). Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,601 shares of company stock worth $121,787,114.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

