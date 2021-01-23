GAPS (GAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $367.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One GAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,984.13 or 1.00208873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.