Garlicoin (GRLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $70.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $178,882.43 and approximately $70.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,880,825 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

