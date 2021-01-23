Gas (GAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.65 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00006671 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040439 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

