Gas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.41 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Gas has a market capitalization of $17.51 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00005425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00075232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

