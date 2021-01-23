Gas Trading 20.2% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00006671 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $21.65 million and $11.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

