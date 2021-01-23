Genaro Network Market Cap Hits $2.74 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $1.12 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

GNX is a token. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.