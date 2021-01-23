General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.11 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

