General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

