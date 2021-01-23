Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $734.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

