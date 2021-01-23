Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $2.47 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $10.96 million and $6.30 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00007742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00693968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.67 or 0.04340994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

