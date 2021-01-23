Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $8.97. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 31,940 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

