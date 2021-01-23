GET Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $29,921.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars.

