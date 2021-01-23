GHOST (GHOST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $187,908.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, GHOST has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One GHOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a total market cap of $791,219.67 and approximately $187,908.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00279706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040398 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

