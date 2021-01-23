GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Reaches $1.62 on Top Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 72.5% against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $998.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00005019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00282590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040083 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,510,655 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.