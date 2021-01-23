Giant Market Cap Tops $103,441.12 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Giant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $103,441.12 and approximately $8,756.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Giant Token Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,947,149 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

