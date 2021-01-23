Gifto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.82 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $30.02 million and $33.82 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00073381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00717587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.39 or 0.04452529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

