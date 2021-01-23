Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $24.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $25.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.